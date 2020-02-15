Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $81.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1534 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

