Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

