Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 101.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of DLR opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.97. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $136.32.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,887 shares of company stock worth $2,150,184 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

