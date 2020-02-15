Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,949,000 after acquiring an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,289,000 after acquiring an additional 35,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,436,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,586,000 after acquiring an additional 592,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $76.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helene D. Gayle sold 22,240 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $1,692,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 216,590 shares of company stock worth $15,999,488. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.