Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,007 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $437.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

