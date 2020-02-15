Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,820 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

