Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,723,000. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.28.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,688 shares of company stock worth $4,700,421 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $168.07 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $180.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average is $167.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

