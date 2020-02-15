Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 17,685 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 53.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 61.3% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 8.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $97.63 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

