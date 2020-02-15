Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 185,633 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,851 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 185,633 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.36. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,384. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

