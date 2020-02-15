Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,115 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,607 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,070,817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,534 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $505,964,000 after purchasing an additional 818,490 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,112,177 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,974,000 after purchasing an additional 427,878 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,851,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $57.97 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 target price on Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.