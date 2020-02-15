Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes $3.34 Million Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,280,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $17,994,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $3,700,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $9,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,016 shares of company stock worth $12,652,237. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.