CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

CVSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CVSI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 403,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.75.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

