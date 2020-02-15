CyberMiles (CMT) Market Cap Achieves $14.47 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, LBank and BCEX. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $14.47 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00779784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00069298 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006936 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, DragonEX, Binance, Huobi, Zebpay, IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Tokenomy, CoinBene, IDCM, BCEX, Koinex, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

