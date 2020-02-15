Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 1,988 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $164.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.16. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

