Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Cuts Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Nike by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after purchasing an additional 733,940 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after purchasing an additional 128,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nike by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $103.54 on Friday. Nike Inc has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

