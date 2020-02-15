Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $223.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.84. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

