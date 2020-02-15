Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Zoetis by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,791,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $144.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 71.09% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

