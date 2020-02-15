Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Grows Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

