Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.63 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.33.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.01, for a total value of $331,806.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,081 shares of company stock valued at $33,360,947 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $565.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

