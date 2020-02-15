Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,381,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,448,604,000 after acquiring an additional 147,742 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,170,000 after acquiring an additional 991,076 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $294,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,601,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $105.28 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.50 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

