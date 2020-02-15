Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,920 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,158,096,000 after buying an additional 230,170 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 536,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after buying an additional 205,032 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,634,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 131,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 108,753 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total value of $4,744,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,562 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,020 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

NYSE:PANW opened at $247.25 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

