Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

EPD opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,350,496 shares of company stock worth $35,595,633. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

