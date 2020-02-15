Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 605,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,793,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.64.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

