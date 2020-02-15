Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Purchases 2,024 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Medtronic by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 108,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.48.

Shares of MDT opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

