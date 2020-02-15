Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

