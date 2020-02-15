Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,425 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $189.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $192.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total value of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.