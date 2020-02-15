Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

