Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 1,325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,015 shares of company stock worth $43,928,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $165.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.23. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

