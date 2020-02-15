Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 2,410 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $217.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.47. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $177.01 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.