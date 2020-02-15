Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 2,950 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 55.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $89.60 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

