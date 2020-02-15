Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 3,120 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $219.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $560.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.71.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

