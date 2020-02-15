Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 595 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,791,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,461,802,000 after acquiring an additional 614,433 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,708,324,000 after acquiring an additional 539,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089,007 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,202,086,000 after acquiring an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

NYSE UNH opened at $298.78 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $305.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

