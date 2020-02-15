Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $165.97 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $117.03 and a 52 week high of $166.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

