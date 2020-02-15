DAEX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $2.06 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00051976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 302.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00476224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.81 or 0.06248639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00073144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001487 BTC.

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

