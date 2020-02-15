DAEX Tops One Day Volume of $1.51 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $1.51 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00051602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 263.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00466184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $631.30 or 0.06158315 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00068807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.