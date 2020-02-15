DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One DAPS Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbox, STEX, Bitmart and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $2.74 million and $28,953.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00050217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 267.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00490314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.57 or 0.06264145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00068487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00025291 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001519 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SWFT, Bitmart, Bitbox, STEX and txbit.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

