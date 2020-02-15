Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

DRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.62.

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,322. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day moving average of $116.58.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

