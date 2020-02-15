Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Position Trimmed by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 77,495 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,914,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

DAR traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 718,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.29. Darling Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.