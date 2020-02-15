Dash One Day Trading Volume Hits $855.83 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Dash has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $855.83 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $120.31 or 0.01214264 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Iquant, TradeOgre and Coinsquare. In the last week, Dash has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005135 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000837 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,327,775 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, COSS, Coindeal, Exmo, Waves Decentralized Exchange, TradeOgre, CEX.IO, Huobi, Bleutrade, Liquid, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, ZB.COM, WEX, C-Patex, Negocie Coins, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, LBank, C2CX, ACX, Trade Satoshi, BitBay, Binance, ABCC, Bisq, Gate.io, Mercatox, Cryptomate, Koineks, Coinhub, BTC Trade UA, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, HBUS, Upbit, CoinEx, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Bitbns, Ovis, Bit-Z, Liqui, WazirX, Kucoin, xBTCe, HitBTC, Kraken, CoinExchange, Bibox, Coinrail, Bitfinex, LocalTrade, B2BX, C-CEX, Coinbe, Poloniex, Coinsquare, Iquant, YoBit, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, OpenLedger DEX, Bitsane, Tidex, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Bitinka, OKEx, BitFlip, Coinroom, Graviex, Braziliex, Kuna, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Indodax and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

