DATA Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. DATA has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $405,512.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex, Bibox, UEX, DDEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.