Databroker Price Hits $0.0214 on Major Exchanges (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.65 million and $8,201.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00052543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 251.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00477923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $620.56 or 0.06199990 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00073014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025500 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

