Datadog (DDOG) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is one of 212 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Datadog to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Datadog alerts:

33.1% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datadog and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million N/A -313.53 Datadog Competitors $2.08 billion $333.10 million 34.28

Datadog’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Datadog Competitors -6.22% -92.80% -5.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datadog and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 6 0 2.43 Datadog Competitors 2201 9852 17264 915 2.56

Datadog presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 0.47%. Given Datadog’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Datadog has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Datadog rivals beat Datadog on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.