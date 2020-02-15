Datawallet (DXT) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded up 104% against the dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, Bibox, IDEX and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $758,932.00 and $232,654.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com.

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exmo, Bibox, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

