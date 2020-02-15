Datum (DAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.34 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $96,990.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, COSS and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.03186177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00248483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00152585 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.