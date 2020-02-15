Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) will post sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Davita’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.82 billion. Davita posted sales of $2.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Davita will report full-year sales of $11.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $11.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Davita.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. Wolfe Research downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Davita by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Davita by 64.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Davita by 1,907.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

