DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys 24,400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

