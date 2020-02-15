DECENT (DCT) Trading Down 17% This Week

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. DECENT has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $6,473.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX, ChaoEX, Bittrex and LBank. During the last seven days, DECENT has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECENT alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009763 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001752 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000491 BTC.

DECENT Coin Profile

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, LBank, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.