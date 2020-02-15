DecentBet Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,753.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 19% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and LATOKEN. DecentBet has a total market cap of $687,502.00 and $3,753.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.31 or 0.03184643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00247803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00044212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00156386 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet’s launch date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

