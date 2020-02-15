DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Up 86.4% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.18 million and $3,509.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002611 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, RightBTC, Kucoin and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 86.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005258 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001293 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Crex24, Cryptopia, Coindeal, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

