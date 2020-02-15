DEEX (DEEX) Price Up 7% Over Last Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, DEEX has traded up 7% against the dollar. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3,400.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003178 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.